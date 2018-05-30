Democratic House candidate in Virginia compares Trump to Osama bin Laden

(CNN) A Democratic candidate for Congress from Virginia compares President Donald Trump to Osama bin Laden in a digital and television ad released on Wednesday.

"After 9/11, the greatest threat to our democracy lived in a cave," narrates candidate Dan Helmer as a photo of bin Laden flashes on the screen. "Today, he lives in the White House. No one, even the President, is above the law."

Helmer -- an Army veteran who served in Iraq -- is running in the Democratic primary in Virginia's 10th Congressional District to face incumbent Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock. The advertisement, titled "Different," plays up Helmer's military service, emphasizing a new approach that Democrats are taking to recruit military veterans.

Another hot button issue -- gun control -- comes up in the ad as Helmer says, "I'll fight the gun lobby to protect children, not guns," as video flashes of kids in a lockdown scenario.

Helmer's campaign manager, Bonnie Krenz, says the campaign poured half a million dollars into a joint television and digital advertisement buy. She told CNN that the digital ads began on Wednesday and the television ads will start running on Thursday on major stations in Northern Virginia and Washington.

