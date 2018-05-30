Son of close Carson friend hired at HUD

Washington (CNN) Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson will name the son of his close friend and business associate as deputy chief of staff, the department confirmed Wednesday.

Alfonso Costa Jr., 29, is expected to join the department in the coming weeks, a source familiar with the decision told CNN.

The arrival comes as one of Carson's closest political aides, deputy chief of staff Deana Bass, leaves the department and shortly after a relative novice to housing policy, Andrew Hughes , was promoted to chief of staff.

"Alfonso Costa Jr. is a graduate of Yale, Oxford and Harvard Law," HUD spokesman Raffi Williams said in a statement to CNN. "If his academic achievements are any indication of success, we are confident he will make significant contributions to the Department. The Secretary looks forward to having him serve as trusted and valued adviser."

Calls to Costa's phone number were not returned.

