Why Amazon Prime should be free to everyone

Paul Rafelson is a tax attorney representing online merchants. He is an adjunct professor at Pace Law School in New York and the executive director of Online Merchants Guild. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) If you were looking for proof that Amazon is leveraging its ever-expanding shipping and distribution capacity to clobber every last competitor and become the go-to seller of everything, here is some: The tech giant announced in April that Prime, its $119-per-year subscription service that offers unlimited two-day shipping on most orders, has surpassed 100 million members.

How did Amazon's delivery-on-demand subscription service get so big so fast?

State governments have diverted vast sums of money from local education initiatives, infrastructure projects and small businesses to help Amazon build warehouses, data centers and just about every other pillar of the Prime network.

After more than a decade of states fueling Prime's expansion, helping Amazon pad its coffers and protecting its price advantage, it is time to explore whether the Prime shipping and distribution network should be open to all without fees.

Since it was launched in 2005, Prime has become the retail equivalent of the "Death Star," capable of obliterating decades-old businesses. The platform is under the exclusive control of the Amazon empire, a remarkable feat for CEO Jeff Bezos, who cut his teeth on Wall Street. But while many like to attribute the growth of Prime to Bezos' business acuity, the true story of its success is the unprecedented taxpayer support Amazon has gotten from all levels of government.

States have justified these breaks by promising scores of jobs and sweeping economic development, just as they are doing now in telling residents that unprecedented corporate welfare for the tech giant's planned second headquarters, HQ2, would be well worth it.

Amazon long avoided collecting sales tax, which allowed the tech giant to sustain its unbeatable prices and crush competitors. Soaring revenues enabled the company to invest in a nationwide distribution network of warehouses, "sortation centers" and logistics facilities -- without which there would be no Prime as we know it. Year after year, states missed out on billions in tax revenue. In 2016 alone, the sales tax loophole for online retailers cost states more than $17 billion.

Today, it might seem as though Amazon's tax-dodging days are over, since the tech giant is finally collecting sales tax on items it sells directly to consumers, but it still claims an online marketplace exemption on t hird-party transactions , invoking the myth that it is merely an online mall.

Amazon continues to add insult to injury by soliciting the offer of enormous tax breaks and other economic incentives from the cities vying to become the home of HQ2.

It is simply undeniable that the success of Prime has been fueled by a serious breach of the public trust, orchestrated by Amazon and enabled by state governments around the country. In some cases, states took money out of our pockets via subsidies and gave blank checks to Amazon. In other instances, they allowed Amazon to benefit at the expense of our local business economies by granting the tech giant an exemption from sales tax collection.

That is the real story of how Prime surpassed 100 million members, and it shows why the taxpayer-built service should be accessible to all without membership fees.