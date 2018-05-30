Comedian: When s*** gets real, take it offline

Franchesca Ramsey is a social justice advocate, comedian, actress and writer who hosts the web series "Decoded" on MTV. She is the author of the new book "Well, That Escalated Quickly: Memoirs and Mistakes of an Accidental Actress." The views expressed here are solely the author's.

(CNN) Social media isn't as quaint as it was when I started my Livejournal back in high school. Today, it's a business, an addiction, a privacy concern, a mouthpiece for world leaders. And it's a huge part of my life, personally and professionally. For me, social media isn't just about connecting with friends and sharing photos, it's a bigger, more tangled web that's led me to jobs working in television, speaking gigs around the country, and it's even helped me land my first book deal!

Franchesca Ramsey

But as easy as it is to make jokes and share stories online, sometimes I feel like my Wi-Fi connection is making it even harder to talk to people I know, and care about, in my real life. The truth is that the performative nature of social media can turn even the simplest conversations into a WWE style cage match with emojis and internet slang taking the place of pratfalls and over the top costumes. Instead, if more of us took time away from the social media town square, or better yet, talked in person, maybe we'd all handle our online disagreements differently.

Until we all learn to do that, all I can offer is a cautionary tale, an example to illustrate how Facebook can make even the simplest exchange an opportunity for miscommunication.

A few weeks ago an old friend from high school, let's call her "Allison," posted a giant wall of text on Facebook, warning young women to avoid "girl boss." At first glance I thought she was talking about the Netflix show "Girlboss," based on the book with the same title. That I could get behind. The show was awful and should never be spoken of again.

But that wasn't it. Instead, Allison was arguing that when women refer to themselves as "girl bosses," it keeps men from taking them seriously. She capped it off by saying something along the lines of, "And ladies, don't call yourself 'girl' if you don't want your male co-workers calling you 'girl' too. Mic drop." The whole thing left me scratching my head. (And are we really ending posts with "mic drop" now?) So against my better judgment, I jumped into the comments.

