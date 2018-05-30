North Korea's negotiator is not a very nice man

David A. Andelman, visiting scholar at the Center on National Security at Fordham Law School and director of its Red Lines Project, is a contributor to CNN and columnist for USA Today. Author of "A Shattered Peace: Versailles 1919 and the Price We Pay Today," he formerly was a foreign correspondent for The New York Times and CBS News in Asia and Europe. Follow him on Twitter @DavidAndelman. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) North Korea's leading nuclear negotiator, Kim Yong Chol and his congenial American counterpart, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, share several common lines on their resumés. Both began their careers as officers in their respective armies, Pompeo finishing first in his class at West Point. Both eventually had leadership roles in their respective nations' parliaments. And both headed their countries' intelligence agencies.

Now both will be functioning effectively as the Sherpas picking their way to an on-again, off-again summit, so deeply desired yet apparently feared by their nations' leaders, Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. And the apparent congruencies of the two negotiators' resumes may be more apparent than real.

By all indications, Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee, and now in his seventies, may not a very nice man by any stretch of the imagination. Dig deep into his life and you will find elements that should be somewhat disquieting to Donald Trump and his team, who are hoping, with some apparent desperation, to reach a viable, sustainable deal that will bring an immediate end to North Korea's nuclear arsenal and aspirations.

There is nothing in Kim Yong Chol's past to suggest he would be delighted by any long-term plan to defang his nation or especially its military.

JUST WATCHED Fareed: US desperate for North Korea summit Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Fareed: US desperate for North Korea summit 02:17

There are many in the North Korean hierarchy who have built their careers on the foundations of a strong, unassailable military force. And the heart of that -- now that Kim Jong Un has finally achieved the nuclear capability his father and grandfather had lusted after -- is the existence of a deliverable nuclear deterrent.

Read More