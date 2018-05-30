(CNN) Saudi Arabia released video purporting to show Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a meeting on Tuesday amid recent speculation about his whereabouts.

The kingdom provided CNN with video that it said showed the crown prince chairing a Council of Economic Affairs and Development meeting in Jeddah on May 29. State-run television aired video of the same meeting.

CNN is unable to verify when the video was shot.

The video was released amid speculation about the crown prince's well-being following reports of gunfire near the royal palaces in Riyadh on April 21.

Saudi authorities said this footage depicted a cabinet meeting led by the crown prince on Tuesday.

State-run SPA media said at the time that an unauthorized, recreational drone flew over the area, prompting security personnel to deal with the situation in an unspecified manner. Social media videos seemed to show an attempt at shooting down the drone.

