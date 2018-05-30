Story highlights Roseanne Barr said she was "ambien tweeting" and "did something unforgiveable"

The drug's side effects include "abnormal thinking and behavioral changes"

(CNN) Roseanne Barr blamed the sleep aid Ambien for a series of racist tweets that resulted in the cancellation of her show "Roseanne" by ABC on Tuesday.

Barr tweeted, "guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting."

In another tweet, Barr doubled down, saying that she has "done weird stuff while on ambien-cracked eggs on the wall at 2am etc --"

Ashleigh Koss, a spokeswoman for the North America region of Sanofi, the maker of Ambien, said in a written statement Wednesday, "While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication."

The claim drew questions and backlash from social media, with one writer and correspondent for the TV show "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" saying, "Ambien makes you racist? No wonder some of y'all can't get woke."

