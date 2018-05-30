Hidetoshi Nakata reveals the secret to his success

(CNN) Despite retiring from football early at the age of 29, Japan legend Hidetoshi Nakata still spent more than a decade playing at the highest level.

Appearing in three World Cups and making his name in Serie A and the Premier League, Nakata is widely considered one of his nation's greatest footballing exports.

But in an age where high-tech sports equipment and detailed nutritional plans are used to eke out every ounce of a player's potential, Nakata revealed the secret behind his performances: pre-match power naps.

"I used to sleep, even in the locker (room)!" he told CNN.

