Madrid (CNN) Bill Browder, a prominent financial manager and vocal Vladimir Putin critic, was briefly arrested in Spain on a Russian arrest warrant Wednesday.

"Urgent: Just was arrested by Spanish police in Madrid on a Russian Interpol arrest warrant," Browder tweeted early Wednesday. "Going to the police station right now."

He later tweeted out what he said was an image of the warrant.

This is the arrest warrant pic.twitter.com/Cr1Sf4vS4a — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) May 30, 2018

Spanish authorities confirmed that the anti-corruption activist was arrested in Madrid, but had since been released.

"Browder had an international arrest warrant issued by Russia against him and that was the reason he was arrested," a Spanish National Police spokesperson told CNN. "When he was at the police station we realized the arrest warrant wasn't valid, so he was released."

