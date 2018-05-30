Belgium attacker had killed another person the day before

Liege, Belgium (CNN) A man who killed two policewomen and a bystander in the eastern Belgian city of Liege on Tuesday is suspected of killing someone the day before, according to the country's federal prosecutor's office.

The perpetrator -- named as 31-year-old Belgian national Benjamin H. -- was serving a jail term for theft, violence, drug abuse and insubordination to police, the spokesperson for the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office, Eric Van Der Sypt, said Wednesday.

He had been let out of prison on a temporary release, Van Der Sypt said.

According to the terms of his parole, he had been expected to return to jail on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. (2:30 p.m ET) but failed to sign in. Instead, Belgian authorities now also suspect him of committing a burglary and then killing his accomplice.

On Tuesday morning, the man stabbed two policewomen from behind before stealing their service weapons and using them to kill the officers. The attacker then opened fire on a parked vehicle nearby, killing the driver inside.

