There are a lot of shows about the working class not named 'Roseanne'

(CNN) The cancellation of "Roseanne" by ABC birthed the backlash one might expect, but those arguing that television has lost its only working-class family should to start channel surfing a little bit more.

The case that Roseanne Conner was one of TV's few conservative characters? True. Very true. In fact, you could probably count the number of openly conservative characters on scripted television on two hands. (Another, Tim Allen's Mike Baxter on "Last Man Standing," will return in fall to Fox, more than a year after the show's cancellation at ABC.)

It's also true that the Conner family brought a fresh voice to the plight of blue collar families, with references to how they nearly lost their home due to economic strain and their lack of health care coverage. But the series was not the only scripted comedy delving into American's socio-economic experiences.

Here are some of the others:

Comedies

