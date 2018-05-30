Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June The bulletproof superhero is back. Season 2 of "Marvel's Luke Cage" kicks off in June on Netflix. Here is some of the other content that is also streaming during the month... Hide Caption 1 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "The Break with Michelle Wolf": Fresh off of her (Netflix) : Fresh off of her controversial appearance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Wolf launches a late night variety show. Hide Caption 2 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro": Comedian, activist and CNN series host W. Kamau Bell covers everything from parenting in the Trump era to his fear of going off the grid in this standup special. (Netflix) Hide Caption 3 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "Grey's Anatomy" Season 14: (Netflix) Keep up with the latest emergencies on this long-running medical drama. Hide Caption 4 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "He Named Me Malala": The life of Pakistani teen Malala Yousafzai, who rose to fame after she was almost killed in her homeland and became the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize Laureate for her advocacy work with women and children, is examined in this documentary. (Netflix) Hide Caption 5 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "Marlon" Season 1: Essence Atkins stars as Ashley, Marlon Wayans as Marlon, and Amir O'Neil as Zack in this comedy series about a divorced dad trying to juggle fatherhood and his career. (Netflix) Hide Caption 6 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok": The sequel to 2011's "Thor" and 2013's "Thor: The Dark World" finds the superhero battling against the ruthless villain Hela. (Netflix) Hide Caption 7 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 5: An elite team of fellow agents with a law-enforcement organization known as SHIELD (Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement and Logistics Division) investigate strange occurrences around the world in this series.(Netflix) Hide Caption 8 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "Star Wars: The Last Jedi": In the second installment of the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, which follows 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," Rey develops her newly discovered abilities with the guidance of Luke Skywalker..(Netflix) Hide Caption 9 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "Portlandia" Season 8: Aidy Bryant appears in this comedy series that pokes fun at life in Portland, Oregon and stars Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. (Netflix) Hide Caption 10 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency" Season 2: Holistic detective Dirk Gently (Samuel Barnett) and his reluctant sidekick Todd Brotzman (Elijah Wood) star as the central characters in this sci-fi detective series. (Hulu) Hide Caption 11 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "Rick and Morty" Season 3: This animated series follows the exploits of a scientist and his not-so-bright grandson has a cult following.(Hulu) Hide Caption 12 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "2 Days In The Valley" : Charlize Theron stars in this drama about a group of people drawn together because of a murder. (Hulu) Hide Caption 13 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June " A Beautiful Mind": This biographical drama based on the life of John Nash, a Nobel Laureate in economics, won several Academy Awards, including best picture. (Hulu) Hide Caption 14 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "Brokeback Mountain": It will be hard to quit this drama in which Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger star as a pair of cowboys who must hide their true feelings for each other. (Hulu) Hide Caption 15 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "The Pink Panther Strikes Again": Long suffering Charles Dreyfus (Herbert Lom) escapes from a mental institution and attempts to get rid of Chief Inspector Clouseau (Peter Sellers) in this comedy. (Amazon Prime, Hulu) Hide Caption 16 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "The Running Man" : Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in this film about a man wrongly convicted who must try to survive a public execution gauntlet staged as a game show. (Amazon Prime, Hulu) Hide Caption 17 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "Transformers: The Last Knight": Optimus Prime is gone and war is raging in this sci-fi action film which is part of a franchise. (Hulu) Hide Caption 18 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle": Curious George lands in Africa after he participates in a space mission in this animated family film. (Hulu) Hide Caption 19 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "Shutter Island" : Leonardo DiCaprio stars in this psychological thriller about an investigation into a psychiatric facility. (Hulu) Hide Caption 20 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "Goliath" Season 2: Billy Bob Thornton stars as washed up lawyer Billy McBride in this legal drama about a man who gets a second chance. (Amazon Prime) Hide Caption 21 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "Lady Bird": Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf star as a daughter and mother with a complex relationship in this critically acclaimed film. (Amazon Prime) Hide Caption 22 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "Lost In Oz": A young Dorothy and her trusty dog search for Glinda the Good in this animated adventure. (Amazon Prime) Hide Caption 23 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "The Care Bears Movie": The Care Bears watch over a young brother and sister who have lost faith in this family film. (Amazon Prime) Hide Caption 24 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "The Age of Innocence": Martin Scorsese directs this adaptation of the Edith Wharton nineteenth-century New York high society novel about a young lawyer who falls in love with a woman separated from her husband while engaged to the woman's cousin. (Hulu) Hide Caption 25 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "Nacho Libre": Jack Black stars as a monk who pursues his dream of becoming a Mexican wrestler. (Amazon Prime) Hide Caption 26 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "The Ladies Man": Tim Meadows turns his "SNL" skit about radio host who doles out love advice into this big screen comedy. (Amazon Prime) Hide Caption 27 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold" : Richard Chamberlain reprises his role from "King Solomon's Mines" in this sequel as adventurer Allan Quatermain (Amazon Prime) Hide Caption 28 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "As Good as Dead": A group kidnaps and tortures a man they believe responsible for the death of their religious leader in this crime thriller. (Amazon Prime) Hide Caption 29 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "Blade Runner 2049" : Ryan Gosling stars stars as "K," in this neo sci-fi story about a young blade runner's discovery of a long-buried secret. (Amazon Prime) Hide Caption 30 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "American Made": Tom Cruise stars as Barry Seal, an American pilot who became a drug-runner for the CIA in the 1980s in a clandestine operation that would later be exposed as the Iran-Contra Affair. (HBO Now) Hide Caption 31 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "Chips": Michael Peña and Dax Shepard star in this big screen adaptation of the 1970s TV series about a pair of California Highway Patrol officers. (HBO Now) Hide Caption 32 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "Kingsman: The Golden Circle": Taron Egerton stars in this comedic spy thriller. (HBO Now) Hide Caption 33 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "It": A group of bullied kids band together to destroy a shapeshifting monster, which disguises itself as a clown and preys on the children of their small Maine town in this film adaptation of a popular Stephen King novel. (HBO Now) Hide Caption 34 of 36

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June "Bed of Roses": A woman tries to handle her life after she discovers her husband has died in the arms of another woman, leaving her broke in this Australian dramedy. (Acorn TV) Hide Caption 35 of 36