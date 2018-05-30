Breaking News

What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon and Hulu in June

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 12:23 PM ET, Wed May 30, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The bulletproof superhero is back. Season 2 of &lt;strong&gt;&quot;Marvel&#39;s Luke Cage&quot; &lt;/strong&gt;kicks off in June on &lt;strong&gt;Netflix. &lt;/strong&gt;Here is some of the other content that is also streaming during the month...
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
The bulletproof superhero is back. Season 2 of "Marvel's Luke Cage" kicks off in June on Netflix. Here is some of the other content that is also streaming during the month...
Hide Caption
1 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;The Break with Michelle Wolf&quot;&lt;/strong&gt;: Fresh off of her &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/29/politics/michelle-wolf-whcd-takeaways/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;controversial appearance at the White House Correspondents&#39; Dinner, &lt;/a&gt;Wolf launches a late night variety show. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"The Break with Michelle Wolf": Fresh off of her controversial appearance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Wolf launches a late night variety show. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
2 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro&quot;&lt;/strong&gt;: Comedian, activist and CNN series host W. Kamau Bell covers everything from parenting in the Trump era to his fear of going off the grid in this standup special.&lt;strong&gt; (Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro": Comedian, activist and CNN series host W. Kamau Bell covers everything from parenting in the Trump era to his fear of going off the grid in this standup special. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
3 of 36
&quot;Grey&#39;s Anatomy&quot; Season 14: (Netflix) Keep up with the latest emergencies on this long-running medical drama.
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"Grey's Anatomy" Season 14: (Netflix) Keep up with the latest emergencies on this long-running medical drama.
Hide Caption
4 of 36
&quot;He Named Me Malala&quot;: The life of Pakistani teen Malala Yousafzai, who rose to fame after she was almost killed in her homeland and became the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize Laureate for her advocacy work with women and children, is examined in this documentary. (Netflix)
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"He Named Me Malala": The life of Pakistani teen Malala Yousafzai, who rose to fame after she was almost killed in her homeland and became the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize Laureate for her advocacy work with women and children, is examined in this documentary. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
5 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Marlon&quot; Season 1&lt;/strong&gt;: Essence Atkins stars as Ashley, Marlon Wayans as Marlon, and Amir O&#39;Neil as Zack in this comedy series about a divorced dad trying to juggle fatherhood and his career. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"Marlon" Season 1: Essence Atkins stars as Ashley, Marlon Wayans as Marlon, and Amir O'Neil as Zack in this comedy series about a divorced dad trying to juggle fatherhood and his career. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
6 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Marvel Studios&#39; Thor: Ragnarok&quot;&lt;/strong&gt;: The sequel to 2011&#39;s &quot;Thor&quot; and 2013&#39;s &quot;Thor: The Dark World&quot; finds the superhero battling against the ruthless villain Hela. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok": The sequel to 2011's "Thor" and 2013's "Thor: The Dark World" finds the superhero battling against the ruthless villain Hela. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
7 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;Marvel&#39;s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 5&lt;/strong&gt;: An elite team of fellow agents with a law-enforcement organization known as SHIELD (Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement and Logistics Division) investigate strange occurrences around the world in this series.&lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 5: An elite team of fellow agents with a law-enforcement organization known as SHIELD (Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement and Logistics Division) investigate strange occurrences around the world in this series.(Netflix)
Hide Caption
8 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Star Wars: The Last Jedi&quot;&lt;/strong&gt;: In the second installment of the &quot;Star Wars&quot; sequel trilogy, which follows 2015&#39;s &quot;Star Wars: The Force Awakens,&quot; Rey develops her newly discovered abilities with the guidance of Luke Skywalker..&lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi": In the second installment of the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, which follows 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," Rey develops her newly discovered abilities with the guidance of Luke Skywalker..(Netflix)
Hide Caption
9 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Portlandia&quot; Season 8&lt;/strong&gt;: Aidy Bryant appears in this comedy series that pokes fun at life in Portland, Oregon and stars Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"Portlandia" Season 8: Aidy Bryant appears in this comedy series that pokes fun at life in Portland, Oregon and stars Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
10 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Dirk Gently&#39;s Holistic Detective Agency&quot; Season 2&lt;/strong&gt;: Holistic detective Dirk Gently (Samuel Barnett) and his reluctant sidekick Todd Brotzman (Elijah Wood) star as the central characters in this sci-fi detective series.&lt;strong&gt; (Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency" Season 2: Holistic detective Dirk Gently (Samuel Barnett) and his reluctant sidekick Todd Brotzman (Elijah Wood) star as the central characters in this sci-fi detective series. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
11 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Rick and Morty&quot; Season 3&lt;/strong&gt;: This animated series follows the exploits of a scientist and his not-so-bright grandson has a cult following.&lt;strong&gt;(Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"Rick and Morty" Season 3: This animated series follows the exploits of a scientist and his not-so-bright grandson has a cult following.(Hulu)
Hide Caption
12 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;2 Days In The Valley&quot; &lt;/strong&gt;: Charlize Theron stars in this drama about a group of people drawn together because of a murder. &lt;strong&gt;(Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"2 Days In The Valley" : Charlize Theron stars in this drama about a group of people drawn together because of a murder. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
13 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot; A Beautiful Mind&quot;&lt;/strong&gt;: This biographical drama based on the life of John Nash, a Nobel Laureate in economics, won several Academy Awards, including best picture. &lt;strong&gt;(Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
" A Beautiful Mind": This biographical drama based on the life of John Nash, a Nobel Laureate in economics, won several Academy Awards, including best picture. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
14 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Brokeback Mountain&lt;/strong&gt;&quot;: It will be hard to quit this drama in which Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger star as a pair of cowboys who must hide their true feelings for each other. &lt;strong&gt;(Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"Brokeback Mountain": It will be hard to quit this drama in which Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger star as a pair of cowboys who must hide their true feelings for each other. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
15 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;The Pink Panther Strikes Again&quot;&lt;/strong&gt;: Long suffering Charles Dreyfus (Herbert Lom) escapes from a mental institution and attempts to get rid of Chief Inspector Clouseau (Peter Sellers) in this comedy. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime, Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"The Pink Panther Strikes Again": Long suffering Charles Dreyfus (Herbert Lom) escapes from a mental institution and attempts to get rid of Chief Inspector Clouseau (Peter Sellers) in this comedy. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
Hide Caption
16 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;The Running Man&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; : Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in this film about a man wrongly convicted who must try to survive a public execution gauntlet staged as a game show. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime, Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"The Running Man" : Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in this film about a man wrongly convicted who must try to survive a public execution gauntlet staged as a game show. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
Hide Caption
17 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Transformers: The Last Knight&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Optimus Prime is gone and war is raging in this sci-fi action film which is part of a franchise.&lt;strong&gt; (Hulu)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"Transformers: The Last Knight": Optimus Prime is gone and war is raging in this sci-fi action film which is part of a franchise. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
18 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Curious George lands in Africa after he participates in a space mission in this animated family film.&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt; &lt;strong&gt;(Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle": Curious George lands in Africa after he participates in a space mission in this animated family film. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
19 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Shutter Island&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; : Leonardo DiCaprio stars in this psychological thriller about an investigation into a psychiatric facility.&lt;strong&gt; (Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"Shutter Island" : Leonardo DiCaprio stars in this psychological thriller about an investigation into a psychiatric facility. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
20 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Goliath&quot; Season 2&lt;/strong&gt;: Billy Bob Thornton stars as washed up lawyer Billy McBride in this legal drama about a man who gets a second chance. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"Goliath" Season 2: Billy Bob Thornton stars as washed up lawyer Billy McBride in this legal drama about a man who gets a second chance. (Amazon Prime)
Hide Caption
21 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Lady Bird&quot;&lt;/strong&gt;: Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf star as a daughter and mother with a complex relationship in this critically acclaimed film. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"Lady Bird": Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf star as a daughter and mother with a complex relationship in this critically acclaimed film. (Amazon Prime)
Hide Caption
22 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Lost In Oz&quot;&lt;/strong&gt;: A young Dorothy and her trusty dog search for Glinda the Good in this animated adventure. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"Lost In Oz": A young Dorothy and her trusty dog search for Glinda the Good in this animated adventure. (Amazon Prime)
Hide Caption
23 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;The Care Bears Movie&quot;&lt;/strong&gt;: The Care Bears watch over a young brother and sister who have lost faith in this family film. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"The Care Bears Movie": The Care Bears watch over a young brother and sister who have lost faith in this family film. (Amazon Prime)
Hide Caption
24 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;The Age of Innocence&quot;&lt;/strong&gt;: Martin Scorsese directs this adaptation of the Edith Wharton nineteenth-century New York high society novel about a young lawyer who falls in love with a woman separated from her husband while engaged to the woman&#39;s cousin. &lt;strong&gt;(Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"The Age of Innocence": Martin Scorsese directs this adaptation of the Edith Wharton nineteenth-century New York high society novel about a young lawyer who falls in love with a woman separated from her husband while engaged to the woman's cousin. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
25 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Nacho Libre&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Jack Black stars as a monk who pursues his dream of becoming a Mexican wrestler. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"Nacho Libre": Jack Black stars as a monk who pursues his dream of becoming a Mexican wrestler. (Amazon Prime)
Hide Caption
26 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;The Ladies Man&quot;&lt;/strong&gt;: Tim Meadows turns his &quot;SNL&quot; skit about radio host who doles out love advice into this big screen comedy. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"The Ladies Man": Tim Meadows turns his "SNL" skit about radio host who doles out love advice into this big screen comedy. (Amazon Prime)
Hide Caption
27 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; : Richard Chamberlain reprises his role from &quot;King Solomon&#39;s Mines&quot; in this sequel as adventurer Allan Quatermain &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold" : Richard Chamberlain reprises his role from "King Solomon's Mines" in this sequel as adventurer Allan Quatermain (Amazon Prime)
Hide Caption
28 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;As Good as Dead&quot;&lt;/strong&gt;: A group kidnaps and tortures a man they believe responsible for the death of their religious leader in this crime thriller. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"As Good as Dead": A group kidnaps and tortures a man they believe responsible for the death of their religious leader in this crime thriller. (Amazon Prime)
Hide Caption
29 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Blade Runner 2049&quot; &lt;/strong&gt;: Ryan Gosling stars stars as &quot;K,&quot; in this neo sci-fi story about a young blade runner&#39;s discovery of a long-buried secret. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"Blade Runner 2049" : Ryan Gosling stars stars as "K," in this neo sci-fi story about a young blade runner's discovery of a long-buried secret. (Amazon Prime)
Hide Caption
30 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;American Made&quot;&lt;/strong&gt;: Tom Cruise stars as Barry Seal, an American pilot who became a drug-runner for the CIA in the 1980s in a clandestine operation that would later be exposed as the Iran-Contra Affair. &lt;strong&gt;(HBO Now) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"American Made": Tom Cruise stars as Barry Seal, an American pilot who became a drug-runner for the CIA in the 1980s in a clandestine operation that would later be exposed as the Iran-Contra Affair. (HBO Now)
Hide Caption
31 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Chips&quot;&lt;/strong&gt;: Michael Peña and Dax Shepard star in this big screen adaptation of the 1970s TV series about a pair of California Highway Patrol officers. &lt;strong&gt;(HBO Now) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"Chips": Michael Peña and Dax Shepard star in this big screen adaptation of the 1970s TV series about a pair of California Highway Patrol officers. (HBO Now)
Hide Caption
32 of 36
&quot;Kingsman: The Golden Circle&quot;: Taron Egerton stars in this comedic spy thriller. (HBO Now)
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"Kingsman: The Golden Circle": Taron Egerton stars in this comedic spy thriller. (HBO Now)
Hide Caption
33 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;It&quot;&lt;/strong&gt;: A group of bullied kids band together to destroy a shapeshifting monster, which disguises itself as a clown and preys on the children of their small Maine town in this film adaptation of a popular Stephen King novel. &lt;strong&gt;(HBO Now) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"It": A group of bullied kids band together to destroy a shapeshifting monster, which disguises itself as a clown and preys on the children of their small Maine town in this film adaptation of a popular Stephen King novel. (HBO Now)
Hide Caption
34 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Bed of Roses&quot;&lt;/strong&gt;: A woman tries to handle her life after she discovers her husband has died in the arms of another woman, leaving her broke in this Australian dramedy. &lt;strong&gt;(Acorn TV) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"Bed of Roses": A woman tries to handle her life after she discovers her husband has died in the arms of another woman, leaving her broke in this Australian dramedy. (Acorn TV)
Hide Caption
35 of 36
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;800 Words&quot; Series 3&lt;/strong&gt;: The award-winning New Zealand family dramedy about George Turner -- a man making a home for himself and his family in a beautiful and quirky New Zealand coastal town -- is a fan favorite. &lt;strong&gt;(Acorn TV)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June
"800 Words" Series 3: The award-winning New Zealand family dramedy about George Turner -- a man making a home for himself and his family in a beautiful and quirky New Zealand coastal town -- is a fan favorite. (Acorn TV)
Hide Caption
36 of 36
01 netflix amazon hulu streaming june02 netflix amazon hulu streaming june03 netflix amazon hulu streaming june04 netflix amazon hulu streaming june05 netflix amazon hulu streaming june06 netflix amazon hulu streaming june07 netflix amazon hulu streaming june08 netflix amazon hulu streaming june09 netflix amazon hulu streaming june10 netflix amazon hulu streaming june11 netflix amazon hulu streaming june12 netflix amazon hulu streaming june13 netflix amazon hulu streaming june14 netflix amazon hulu streaming june15 netflix amazon hulu streaming june16 netflix amazon hulu streaming june17 netflix amazon hulu streaming june RESTRICTED18 netflix amazon hulu streaming june19 netflix amazon hulu streaming june20 netflix amazon hulu streaming junegoliath season 2lady bird movielost in oz amazoncare bears movieAge of Innocencenacho libreladies man movieAllan Quatermain and the Lost City of Goldas good as dead movieRyan Gosling in &#39;Blade Runner 2049&#39;american made tom cruise 2chips movieKingsman The Golden Circleit movieBed Roses AcornEight Hundred Acorn TV

(CNN)June is hot.

At least it should be. But even if that's not the climate where you are, there's plenty of streaming content coming your way throughout the month.
Click through the gallery above to see some of what Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Now and Acorn TV are offering in June.