(CNN) A jury in Las Vegas found magician David Copperfield negligent but not financially liable for a British tourist's injuries during one of his vanishing acts in 2013.

Gavin Cox is 100% liable for his own injuries, a jury found late Tuesday night, according to the Clark County District Court documents.

The tourist took part in the magician's signature disappearing trick, and said he suffered brain injuries when he fell during the performance.

The jury ruled the five parties named in the lawsuit -- including Copperfield -- were all 0% responsible for the injuries. Cox was "100% " responsible for his injuries, it said.

The trick

