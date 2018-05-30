These are the 10 best books to read this month, according to Amazon

Story highlights Amazon editors have curated the top 10 books released in May

Shop these new reads now and add them to your summer reading list

It's that time of year to start building your summer reading list. And don't be fooled. Summer reading lists aren't just for students. They're the perfect excuse for anyone to sit outside, enjoy the sunshine and catch up on some seriously good books. And we can all stand to benefit from taking more time out of our schedules to read.

For those on the hunt for the more noteworthy newest releases this month, Amazon's editors have curated their "Best of the Month" list, which includes the top 10 newly released books you'll want to peruse. These reads span from fictional love stories to biographies of renowned actors. Better yet, all of these buzzed-about new reads are available in a number of formats, so no matter how you enjoy books, whether on your Kindle, through an audio recording or a good ol' fashioned hardback, there's an option for you.

Ahead, we've listed the best 10 books to read now, with a quick blurb as to what the book is about. Fair warning, all of these might just make your summer reading list, STAT.

Note: The prices below reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.

"Warlight" by Michael Ondaatje ($16.77; amazon.com)

"From the internationally acclaimed, best-selling author of 'The English Patient:' a mesmerizing new novel that tells a dramatic story set in the decade after World War II through the lives of a small group of unexpected characters and two teenagers whose lives are indelibly shaped by their unwitting involvement."

"The Electric Woman: A Memoir in Death-Defying Acts" by Tessa Fontaine ($15.91; amazon.com)

"Tessa Fontaine's astonishing memoir of pushing past fear, 'The Electric Woman,' follows the author on a life-affirming journey of loss and self discovery ― through her time on the road with the last traveling American sideshow and her relationship with an adventurous, spirited mother."

"Love and Ruin" by Paula McLain ($14; amazon.com)

"The bestselling author of 'The Paris Wife' returns to the subject of Ernest Hemingway in a novel about his passionate, stormy marriage to Martha Gellhorn — a fiercely independent, ambitious young woman who would become one of the greatest war correspondents of the twentieth century."

"The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession and the Natural History Heist of the Century" by Kirk Wallace Johnson ($16.20; amazon.com)

"A rollicking true-crime adventure and a captivating journey into an underground world of fanatical fly-tiers and plume peddlers, for readers of 'The Stranger in the Woods,' 'The Lost City of Z' and 'The Orchid Thief.'

"A Shout in the Ruins" by Kevin Powers ($23.40; amazon.com)

"Set in Virginia during the Civil War and a century beyond, this novel by the award-winning author of 'The Yellow Birds' explores the brutal legacy of violence and exploitation in American society."

"How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches us about Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression and Transcendence" by Michael Pollan ($17.82; amazon.com)

"A brilliant and brave investigation by Michael Pollan, author of five New York Times best sellers, into the medical and scientific revolution taking place around psychedelic drugs -— and the spellbinding story of his own life-changing psychedelic experiences."

"Miss Subways" by David Duchovny ($15.60; amazon.com)

"New York Times bestselling author David Duchovny reimagines the Irish mythological figure of Emer in 'Miss Subways,' a darkly comic fantasy love story set in New York City."

"Come West and See" by Maxim Loskutoff ($15.69; amazon.com)

"This searing debut reimagines the American West through linked stories describing a violent rural separatist movement."

"Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup" by John Carreyrou ($24.35; amazon.com)

"The full inside story of the breathtaking rise and shocking collapse of Theranos, the multibillion-dollar biotech startup, by the prize-winning journalist who first broke the story and pursued it to the end, despite pressure from its charismatic CEO and threats by her lawyers."

"Robin" by Dave Itzkoff ($19.09; amazon.com)

"From New York Times culture reporter Dave Itzkoff, the definitive biography of Robin Williams — a compelling portrait of one of America's most beloved and misunderstood entertainers."