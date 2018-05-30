Breaking News

ISIS claims attack on Afghan Interior Ministry

By Spencer Feingold

Updated 3:17 PM ET, Wed May 30, 2018

A wounded Afghan policeman receives treatment at a hospital after the attack on the Interior Ministry in Kabul.
(CNN)At least one police officer was killed and five others injured in an attack on the Afghan Interior Ministry in Kabul on Wednesday, according to police.

Ten assailants attacked the ministry after an explosives-laden vehicle detonated at the front gate of the compound, according to Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish. All the attackers were killed by security forces after a nearly two-hour assault.
Danish did not provide information on any civilian casualties.
    Afghan security personnel guard the site of the attack.
    ISIS Claims Responsibility

    ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack a few hours later in a statement released by ISIS' media wing, Amaq Agency. The Amaq statement did not provide the names or specify the number of attackers.
    Kabul has suffered several attacks claimed by ISIS this year including a suicide blast at a voter registration center last month that killed 57 people.
    ISIS also claimed responsibility for a series of attacks in April that killed 31 people across the Afghan capital, including 10 journalists.