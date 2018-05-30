ISIS claims attack on Afghan Interior Ministry

(CNN) At least one police officer was killed and five others injured in an attack on the Afghan Interior Ministry in Kabul on Wednesday, according to police.

Ten assailants attacked the ministry after an explosives-laden vehicle detonated at the front gate of the compound, according to Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish. All the attackers were killed by security forces after a nearly two-hour assault.

Danish did not provide information on any civilian casualties.

Afghan security personnel guard the site of the attack.

ISIS Claims Responsibility

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack a few hours later in a statement released by ISIS' media wing, Amaq Agency. The Amaq statement did not provide the names or specify the number of attackers.

Read More