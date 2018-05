(CNN) Here's what you might have missed this Wednesday on CNN:

-- President Trump's first public reaction to the cancellation of "Roseanne" was a shot at Disney CEO Bob Iger. What he didn't say is just as notable.

-- Roseanne Barr said she was "Ambien tweeting" when she fired off a series of racist comments Tuesday that led to the cancellation of her show. Ambien says while the drug definitely has side effects, racism isn't one of them.

-- A Russian journalist and Vladimir Putin critic was said to have been shot dead in Ukraine on Tuesday. Today, he showed up alive at news conference.

-- The White House is holding a press briefing, and it has been more than a week since the last one. Catch up on everything that's happened since then and follow live updates here.