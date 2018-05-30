Zimbabwe's first post-Mugabe elections announced for July 30

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) Zimbabwe will hold its national elections on July 30, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced on Wednesday.

It will be the first election since the military forced Robert Mugabe out of office in an apparent coup in November last year.

"I am delighted to proclaim July 30 as the date for the 2018 harmonized elections. These elections will be free, fair and transparent, and the voice of the people will be heard. I call on all candidates to campaign peacefully and focus on the issues that really matter," Mnangagwa said on his official Twitter handle.

Mnangagwa, who became the country's interim leader in November, said he looked forward to engaging with the people of Zimbabwe as campaigns begin.

There had been concerns that Mnangagwa -- a septuagenarian known as the "Crocodile" for his political survival skills -- could delay the vote to extend his stay in power.