Alberto weakens to depression, but threat remains

(CNN) Alberto was downgraded to a subtropical depression Monday night, after drenching the Southeast with rain and killing at least two people.

Despite weakening to a depression, the threat from Alberto remained from possible flooding and heavy rains. Storm watches and warnings were discontinued for coastal regions, but those inland remained in effect. Alberto will continue its course north bringing heavy rain to Alabama through the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday.

"Two journalists working to keep the public informed about this storm have tragically lost their lives, and we mourn with their families, friends and colleagues," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. "North Carolina needs to take Alberto seriously."

"I urge everyone to keep a close eye on forecasts, warnings and road conditions, especially in western North Carolina where even heavier rain is predicted through tomorrow [Tuesday]."