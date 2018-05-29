Santa Fe High School students to return to campus after shooting

(CNN) Santa Fe High School will re-open to students Tuesday, marking their first day back since a gunman killed 10 people on campus more than a week ago.

The school district has pledged counseling resources as well as additional officers on campus.

"Multiple law enforcement agencies from across the state will be providing additional security, and we are committed to providing a safe and supportive environment so as a community we can heal," according to a statement issued last week from Patti Hanssard, assistant superintendent for human resources and public relations with the Santa Fe Independent School District.

Students had mixed emotions about returning to school.