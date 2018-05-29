Oklahoma City shooter had been on FBI radar twice

(CNN) The man who fired in an Oklahoma City restaurant last week before being fatally shot by two bystanders had been on authorities' radar twice over his online videos, the FBI said Tuesday.

Police said Alexander C. Tilghman, 28, shot a handgun in Louie's Grill & Bar on Thursday, striking three people. The gunman fled and was shot at by men who got their own guns from their vehicles.

The bystanders' actions were "well within their legal rights" and likely would be protected by good Samaritan laws, police aid.

The FBI reviewed its databases and found it had received a call earlier this month about Tilghman's YouTube channel, said the FBI's Andrea Anderson.

"The caller ... did not report any potential threat of violence and did not have any knowledge of the subject possessing any weapons," Anderson said. "Based on this information, and following our standard protocol, no further investigation was warranted.

Read More