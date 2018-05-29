JJ Watt receives honorary doctorate degree from Baylor College of Medicine

(CNN) JJ Watt is a man of many talents on and off the football field -- now he can add doctorate degree to his list of achievements.

On Tuesday night, he received his honorary degree from the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

"I've had a lot of big dreams in my life, but not even I dreamt that I could one day become a Doctor," he posted on Twitter.

"I am truly humbled and honored to receive the degree of Doctor of Humanities in Medicine from the Baylor College of Medicine! #CanTheyPutMDonMyJersey."

Watt was chosen, along with Houston Emergency Medical Services Director Dr. David Persse, because of the major roles they played helping residents and businesses in Houston after Hurricane Harvey. Watt raised over $37 million to help with recovery efforts following the storm.

