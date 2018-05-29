5 things for May 29: North Korea summit, extreme weather, Starbucks

(CNN) Welcome to the unofficial start of the week, and the unofficial start of summer! Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. North Korea summit

2. Extreme weather

3. Starbucks

If you rely on Starbucks for an afternoon coffee fix, you may need to look elsewhere today. The chain is closing 8,000 stores for a few hours this afternoon for what they are calling anti-bias training. In April, two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia location after a store manager called the police because the men hadn't ordered anything. It turns out that they were waiting for a friend. The incident sparked national outrage, and the anti-bias training is part of Starbucks' response. During the training, employees will talk about their own experiences and learn about understanding both racial bias and the history of racial discrimination in public spaces in the United States.

4. Immigration

Italian politics

By the way, did you know Italy has been effectively without a government since an election in March resulted in a hung parliament? Now, the country is facing a constitutional crisis after President Sergio Mattarella rejected Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte's appointed finance minister, Paolo Savona. The President is pro-European Union, while the rejected finance minister is a populist EU skeptic. To deal with the crisis, Mattarella has nominated Carlo Cottarelli , a former official at the International Monetary Fund, to form an interim government since Conte has given up on the task.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I didn't think about it, I climbed up and God helped me."

Teacher receives letter from Trump, returns it with grammar corrections.

And now we're all And now we're all experiencing painful middle school flashbacks

Europe is proposing a ban on plastic cutlery, straws and more.

It's part of a long game It's part of a long game to help reduce waste and increase cleanup efforts

The NBA finals are set and it's ... the Golden State Warriors vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers -- for the fourth year in a row.

Maybe basketball is just showing Maybe basketball is just showing a bunch of reruns and no one's noticed

Man attacks "Ivan the Terrible" painting in Moscow museum.

This may come as a shock, but This may come as a shock, but the man reportedly was drunk

A junior ROTC member paid his respects to POW-MIAs, and a baseball fan followed suit.

We're loving We're loving this powerful Memorial Day image from Monday

TODAY'S NUMBER

44

AND FINALLY

It's time to cleanse your soul