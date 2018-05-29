Police find body of missing Guardsman in flood-ravaged Maryland river

(CNN) Authorities working in flood-ravaged Maryland found the body of a missing Army National Guardsman in the Patapsco River, just east of the heavily damaged town of Ellicott City on Tuesday, the Howard County Police Department said.

Since Sunday evening, rescuers had been searching for Sgt. Eddison Hermond of the Maryland Army National Guard.

The 39-year-old assigned to Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown was at a Mexican restaurant in Ellicott City's historic downtown area when the flooding began, said Sarah Lopez, whose husband met Hermond 20 years ago in the US Air Force.

Guardsman Eddison Hermond slipped into the floodwaters and was carried away, witnesses said.

Lopez, who was attending a birthday party with Hermond and her husband, said Hermond left the restaurant to help a woman trying to rescue her cat from a nearby pet store.

"Witnesses reported that Hermond was attempting to help a woman who had escaped through a window with her cat, when he became swept up in the rushing water," according to a police report.

