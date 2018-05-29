Officer suspended for online post about protest organized by Parkland survivor

(CNN) A veteran police officer in Florida was suspended for five days without pay on Tuesday after the officer posted a comment on social media last week about a protest organized by Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg.

Coconut Creek Officer Brian Valenti wrote he hoped "some old lady loses control of her car in that lot. Jus sayin...," in the comments of a news story about a "die-in" protest at a Publix parking lot in Coral Springs, Coconut Creek police said Tuesday. Hogg, a survivor of the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where 17 people were killed, was one of several people shown in a photo accompanying the story.

Hogg had called for the "die-in" at the grocery chain to protest its support for a Florida gubernatorial candidate backed by the National Rifle Association.

Valenti was suspended for violating rules on the personal use of social media, Coconut Creek Chief Albert "Butch" Arenal said in a news release. Arenal said Valenti showed "poor judgment."

The officer, in a statement on Tuesday, publicly expressed remorse for the post.

