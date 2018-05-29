Feds drop charges against ex-boyfriend of woman killed by package bomb

(CNN) Authorities in central California have dropped criminal charges against Stephen Beal, the former boyfriend and business partner of a spa owner who died in an explosion at her facility two weeks ago.

Beal was released from jail Sunday, after the U.S. Attorney's office asked a federal judge to drop charges of possession of an unregistered destructive device against him.

Prosecutors say in a motion to dismiss charges that "Further examination by the Federal Bureau of Investigation raises questions as to whether the devices meet the statutory definition for a 'destructive device ...'"

Ildiko Krajnyak died in the explosion.

Beal was arrested after his former girlfriend, Ildiko Krajnyak, was killed May 14 after opening a package bomb delivered to her spa. Two other people were injured.

