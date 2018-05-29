(CNN) It took Maria Sharapova three years to return to the French Open. She needed three sets in soggy Paris Tuesday to progress at the year's second major.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal suffered one of his sternest opening tests at Roland Garros.

The two-time champion was breezing to victory at a set and 3-1 up, before her level dipped and Hogenkamp's elevated. Sharapova trailed 3-0 in the third and had to fend off two break points at 2-3 against the world No. 133.

Men's defending champion Nadal was pushed by Italian lucky-loser Simone Bolelli in the completion of their opener suspended by rain Monday but advanced 6-4 6-3 7-6 (11-9). The 10-time champion saved four set points in the nail-biting tiebreak.

At nearly three hours, it was Nadal's second-longest first-round match at the French Open, behind his four-hour dual against John Isner in 2011.

Photos: French Open 2018: Title No. 11 for Rafa? Rafael Nadal is back in Paris and bidding to stretch his record to 11 French Open titles after beating Stan Wawrinka in last year's final at Roland Garros. Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: French Open 2018: Title No. 11 for Rafa? Spain's Nadal is known as the "King of Clay" and is the red-hot favorite in Paris. Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: French Open 2018: Title No. 11 for Rafa? Last year about 15,000 people packed into Roland Garros' Philippe-Chatrier court to watch Nadal make history as the only player in the modern era to win the same grand slam 10 times. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: French Open 2018: Title No. 11 for Rafa? The French Open oozes Parisian chic and is a springtime rite in the capital. Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: French Open 2018: Title No. 11 for Rafa? Novak Djokovic's recent results suggest the 12-time grand slam champion could be turning the corner in his recent struggles. A win on day two was a decent start for the 2016 champion, who has slipped to 22 in the world. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: French Open 2018: Title No. 11 for Rafa? A year on from her return from a knife attack in her own home, Petra Kvitova tells CNN she is living "a dream." The Czech star, a two-time Wimbledon champion, has yet to reach the final in Paris but escapes on day two after losing the first set. Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: French Open 2018: Title No. 11 for Rafa? On day one in 2018, defending champion Jelena Ostapenko was dethroned by Kateryna Kozlova. Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: French Open 2018: Title No. 11 for Rafa? Bad news travels in two as Venus Williams also suffered a shock exit after losing to Qiang Wang. Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: French Open 2018: Title No. 11 for Rafa? No Frenchman has triumphed on home clay since Yannick Noah in 1983. Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: French Open 2018: Title No. 11 for Rafa? Famous faces are often seen in the stands at Roland Garros. Actress Nicole Kidman is pictured here at last year's men's singles final. Hide Caption 10 of 10

Serena's comeback

The French Open is the lone grand slam without a roof and that isn't expected to change until 2020. Thankfully, though, Tuesday's early rain gave way to sunny skies as Garbine Muguruza returned to beat Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-6 (7-0) 6-2 in a clash of past French Open winners.

Later Tuesday, Sharapova's rival Serena Williams also makes a comeback when the American faces Kristyna Pliskova.

Williams, who gave birth in September, contests a first grand slam since winning the 2017 Australian Open while in the early stages of pregnancy.

Her coach Patrick Mouratoglou -- never one to set the bar low -- thinks the 36-year-old can land a fourth French Open title despite little match practice and a tough draw.

Williams didn't feature in any clay-court warmups and is ranked No. 451 in the world but if she does lift the trophy, she would tie Margaret Court for the all-time grand slam record of 24.