Story highlights Williams defeats Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 6-4

Her first grand slam match in 16 months

Sharapova beats Richel Hogenkamp 6-1 4-6 6-3

Nadal saves set points to beat Simone Bolelli in three sets

(CNN) Serena Williams made a successful return to grand slam tennis Tuesday, beating Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 at the French Open.

Another former champion coming back to Roland Garros, Maria Sharapova, also advanced as did perennial men's winner Rafael Nadal as early rain in Paris gave way to sunshine.

Nadal, however, suffered one of his sternest opening tests at the tournament he has won a record 10 times and was forced to save four set points in a thrilling third-set tiebreak against Simone Bolelli.

Williams, who gave birth in September, hadn't featured at a major since winning the 2017 Australian Open while in the early stages of pregnancy.

Her return to tennis came earlier this year but she entered the French Open on a two-match losing streak and with no clay matches under her belt.

