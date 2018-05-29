Breaking News

French Open 2018: Maria Sharapova wins on return as Rafael Nadal tested

By Ravi Ubha, CNN

Updated 11:28 AM ET, Tue May 29, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 28: Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand during his mens singles first round match against Simone Bolelli of Italy during day two of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on May 28, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Rafael Nadal French Open Roland Garros Paris day two

Story highlights

  • Sharapova beats Richel Hogenkamp 6-1 4-6 6-3
  • Russian last played at Roland Garros in 2015
  • Rafael Nadal stretched but beats Simone Bolelli
  • Serena Williams returns to grand slam action Tuesday

(CNN)It took Maria Sharapova three years to return to the French Open. She needed three sets in soggy Paris Tuesday to progress at the year's second major.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal suffered one of his sternest opening tests at Roland Garros.
Deprived of a wildcard last year in the aftermath of a drug suspension, Sharapova earned a seeding this year but had to overturn a late deficit to defeat Dutch qualifier Richel Hogenkamp 6-1 4-6 6-3 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
    The two-time champion was breezing to victory at a set and 3-1 up, before her level dipped and Hogenkamp's elevated. Sharapova trailed 3-0 in the third and had to fend off two break points at 2-3 against the world No. 133.
    Maria Sharapova French Open Roland Garros
    Men's defending champion Nadal was pushed by Italian lucky-loser Simone Bolelli in the completion of their opener suspended by rain Monday but advanced 6-4 6-3 7-6 (11-9). The 10-time champion saved four set points in the nail-biting tiebreak.
    At nearly three hours, it was Nadal's second-longest first-round match at the French Open, behind his four-hour dual against John Isner in 2011.
    Rafael Nadal is back in Paris and bidding to stretch his record to 11 French Open titles after beating Stan Wawrinka in last year&#39;s final at Roland Garros.
    Rafael Nadal is back in Paris and bidding to stretch his record to 11 French Open titles after beating Stan Wawrinka in last year's final at Roland Garros.
    Spain&#39;s Nadal is known as the &quot;King of Clay&quot; and is the red-hot favorite in Paris.
    Spain's Nadal is known as the "King of Clay" and is the red-hot favorite in Paris.
    Last year about 15,000 people packed into Roland Garros&#39; Philippe-Chatrier court to watch &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/06/11/tennis/french-open-nadal-wawrinka-decima/index.html&quot;&gt;Nadal&lt;/a&gt; make history as the only player in the modern era to win the same grand slam 10 times.
    Last year about 15,000 people packed into Roland Garros' Philippe-Chatrier court to watch Nadal make history as the only player in the modern era to win the same grand slam 10 times.
    The French Open oozes Parisian chic and is a springtime rite in the capital.
    The French Open oozes Parisian chic and is a springtime rite in the capital.
    Novak Djokovic&#39;s recent results suggest the 12-time grand slam champion could be turning the corner in his recent struggles. A win on day two was a decent start for the 2016 champion, who has slipped to 22 in the world.
    Novak Djokovic's recent results suggest the 12-time grand slam champion could be turning the corner in his recent struggles. A win on day two was a decent start for the 2016 champion, who has slipped to 22 in the world.
    A year on from her return from a knife attack in her own home, Petra Kvitova tells CNN she is living &quot;a dream.&quot; The Czech star, a two-time Wimbledon champion, has yet to reach the final in Paris but escapes on day two after losing the first set.
    A year on from her return from a knife attack in her own home, Petra Kvitova tells CNN she is living "a dream." The Czech star, a two-time Wimbledon champion, has yet to reach the final in Paris but escapes on day two after losing the first set.
    On day one in 2018, defending champion Jelena Ostapenko was dethroned by Kateryna Kozlova.
    On day one in 2018, defending champion Jelena Ostapenko was dethroned by Kateryna Kozlova.
    Bad news travels in two as Venus Williams also suffered a shock exit after losing to Qiang Wang.
    Bad news travels in two as Venus Williams also suffered a shock exit after losing to Qiang Wang.
    No Frenchman has triumphed on home clay since Yannick Noah in 1983.
    No Frenchman has triumphed on home clay since Yannick Noah in 1983.
    Famous faces are often seen in the stands at Roland Garros. Actress Nicole Kidman is pictured here at last year&#39;s men&#39;s singles final.
    Famous faces are often seen in the stands at Roland Garros. Actress Nicole Kidman is pictured here at last year's men's singles final.
    Serena's comeback

    The French Open is the lone grand slam without a roof and that isn't expected to change until 2020. Thankfully, though, Tuesday's early rain gave way to sunny skies as Garbine Muguruza returned to beat Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-6 (7-0) 6-2 in a clash of past French Open winners.
    Later Tuesday, Sharapova's rival Serena Williams also makes a comeback when the American faces Kristyna Pliskova.
    Williams, who gave birth in September, contests a first grand slam since winning the 2017 Australian Open while in the early stages of pregnancy.
    Her coach Patrick Mouratoglou -- never one to set the bar low -- thinks the 36-year-old can land a fourth French Open title despite little match practice and a tough draw.
    Williams didn't feature in any clay-court warmups and is ranked No. 451 in the world but if she does lift the trophy, she would tie Margaret Court for the all-time grand slam record of 24.