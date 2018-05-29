Story highlights
(CNN)It took Maria Sharapova three years to return to the French Open. She needed three sets in soggy Paris Tuesday to progress at the year's second major.
Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal suffered one of his sternest opening tests at Roland Garros.
Deprived of a wildcard last year in the aftermath of a drug suspension, Sharapova earned a seeding this year but had to overturn a late deficit to defeat Dutch qualifier Richel Hogenkamp 6-1 4-6 6-3 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
The two-time champion was breezing to victory at a set and 3-1 up, before her level dipped and Hogenkamp's elevated. Sharapova trailed 3-0 in the third and had to fend off two break points at 2-3 against the world No. 133.
Men's defending champion Nadal was pushed by Italian lucky-loser Simone Bolelli in the completion of their opener suspended by rain Monday but advanced 6-4 6-3 7-6 (11-9). The 10-time champion saved four set points in the nail-biting tiebreak.
At nearly three hours, it was Nadal's second-longest first-round match at the French Open, behind his four-hour dual against John Isner in 2011.
Serena's comeback
The French Open is the lone grand slam without a roof and that isn't expected to change until 2020. Thankfully, though, Tuesday's early rain gave way to sunny skies as Garbine Muguruza returned to beat Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-6 (7-0) 6-2 in a clash of past French Open winners.
Later Tuesday, Sharapova's rival Serena Williams also makes a comeback when the American faces Kristyna Pliskova.
Williams, who gave birth in September, contests a first grand slam since winning the 2017 Australian Open while in the early stages of pregnancy.
Her coach Patrick Mouratoglou -- never one to set the bar low -- thinks the 36-year-old can land a fourth French Open title despite little match practice and a tough draw.
Williams didn't feature in any clay-court warmups and is ranked No. 451 in the world but if she does lift the trophy, she would tie Margaret Court for the all-time grand slam record of 24.