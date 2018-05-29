Let it sink in: The White House sinkhole is no more

Washington (CNN) There was a plant and a cover-up Tuesday at the White House.

The sinkhole steps from the briefing room on the North Lawn was filled in with concrete, the surrounding area covered with dirt and a fresh layer of sod.

The sinkhole, which was first spotted a week ago Saturday following days of heavy rainfall, became a social media sensation, but the first family, staff, reporters and visitors to White House grounds were never in any immediate danger.

I had a sinking feeling there'd be a coverup pic.twitter.com/oG0tFHNSSw — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) May 29, 2018

"On Friday, May 25, crews excavated an area around the small sinkhole on the north White House grounds. We found an underground void about six to eight inches in diameter, which was likely caused by recent heavy rains that eroded the soil," park service spokeswoman Jenny Anzelmo-Sarles said in a statement Friday evening. "In the coming days, we will plug the void with concrete, fill in the excavated area with gravel and soil, and resod. The excavation confirmed that the sinkhole, which did not grow larger since it was first noticed on May 20, does not pose a risk to the White House."

Workers dug a nearly waist-deep hole Friday afternoon. The perimeter around the sinkhole, two traffic cones with some caution tape, was expanded to a larger enclosure with orange safety fencing over the weekend. But after more work in the area on Tuesday, the only evidence of the sinkhole was four short wooden posts and a rectangle of slightly greener grass.

Read More