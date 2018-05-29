Trump says Jay-Z's 'filthy' campaign language made him look 'clean cut'

(CNN) President Donald Trump hit Hillary Clinton and one of her campaign surrogates, Jay-Z, who he said used "filthy" language that made him look "clean-cut" by comparison.

"The only way she filled up the arena was to get Jay-Z," he said to boos while recalling his 2016 victory at a campaign rally in Nashville. "And his language was so filthy that it made me, like, the most clean-cut human being on earth. It's true."

Trump continued, "He'd stand up there before those crowds, and by the way, without any musical instruments, I had much bigger crowds than he was drawing. But he'd stand up before those crowds, and he'd use the F word and Hillary would sit back -- 'oh I'm in trouble, oy, please don't have him use that kind of language anymore,' and then he'd finish, and everybody would leave, and she'd be standing up making a speech to 400 people."

He again noted that Rep. Marsha Blackburn's Democratic opponent Phil Bredesen "supported her."

Jay-Z caused a headache for the Clinton campaign with a November 4, 2016, concert. During that show, he used several vulgar terms while rapping lyrics to his songs.

Read More