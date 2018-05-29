Gowdy says FBI 'did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do' in Russia investigation

Washington (CNN) House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy said Tuesday he is now "more convinced" that the FBI acted appropriately in its handling of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible connections to Donald Trump's campaign.

Gowdy's comments come as President Trump continues to attack the department and the bureau over the handling of the Russia investigation.

"I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got, and that it has nothing to do with Donald Trump," the South Carolina Republican said in an interview on Fox News.

As the President continues his attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Trump has started to suggest without offering evidence that the FBI under former President Barack Obama's administration embedded an informant in his campaign to act as a spy.

At a rally Tuesday night, Trump said, ""So how do you like the fact the fact they had people infiltrating our campaign? Can you imagine?"

