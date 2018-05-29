Pompeo to meet with top North Korean official

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with Kim Yong Chol, one of North Korea's highest-ranking officials, in New York later this week, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement Tuesday.

Senior Trump administration officials are also coordinating directly with North Korean counterparts at the Korean demilitarized zone and in Singapore, Sanders said.

The President also plans to consult with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House on June 7, Sanders said.

"Since the President's May 24th letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the North Koreans have been engaging. The United States continues to actively prepare for President Trump's expected summit with leader Kim in Singapore," Sanders said.

