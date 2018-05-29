Washington (CNN) Utah US Senate candidate Mitt Romney said he would not point to his party's leader, President Donald Trump, as a role model for his grandchildren, citing his "personal style."

"He has departed in some cases from the truth and has attacked in a way that I think is not entirely appropriate," Romney said in an interview with NBC News Monday.

Walking a political tightrope with his answer, Romney went to say, "I believe his policies have been by and large a good deal better than I might have expected. But some of the things he said are not ones that I would aspire for my grandkids to adopt."

In the same interview, however, the former Massachusetts governor and 2012 GOP presidential nominee praised Trump for exceeding his expectations on tax and regulatory policy.

"Where the President is right in my view on policy for Utah and for the country, I'll be with him," Romney told NBC news.

