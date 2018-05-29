Bolton adds two loyalists to the National Security Council

Breaking News

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

Updated 12:11 PM ET, Tue May 29, 2018

Washington (CNN)National security adviser John Bolton has added two loyalists to the National Security Council, according to a source familiar with the hires.

Sarah Tinsley and Garrett Marquis have both been hired as senior directors for communications for the National Security Council, the source told CNN. Tinsley will be filling a role left vacant by Michael Anton, who stepped down earlier this year after Bolton's predecessor, H.R. McMaster, was fired.
Tinsley started last week and Marquis begins Tuesday. Both previously worked for Bolton -- Tinsley for the John Bolton political action committee and Marquis as his spokesman.