Haley calls on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

(CNN) US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Tuesday called on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine and acknowledge its alleged role in the 2014 downing of a commercial plane, following a recent flare-up of violence in the conflict.

"We condemn, in the strongest terms, Russia's involvement in eastern Ukraine and its purported annexation of Crimea," said Haley, promising US sanctions will remain in place until Russia withdraws from the long-simmering conflict, which she called "a textbook example of the direct violation of the sovereignty of one (UN) member state by another member state."

Haley made the appeal at a UN Security Council meeting on the conflict Tuesday, during which representatives were briefed on recent instability in the region.

Haley further accused Russia of creating "a catastrophe of suffering," by supporting separatist groups and violating its obligations under an international cease fire agreement.

"Despite its transparent denials," said Haley, "there is no doubt Russia is driving the Ukrainian conflict."

