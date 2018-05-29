Embattled Missouri Governor Eric Greitens resigns amid scandals

(CNN) Embattled Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced on Tuesday he will resign over the scandals that have dominated his tenure.

In a statement released shortly after Greitens announced his resignation, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner said, "a fair and just resolution" of pending charges against the governor has been reached and that additional information regarding the resolution would be released on Wednesday.

Greitens did not admit to legal wrongdoing during a press conference where he announced his resignation, saying that while he is "not perfect," he has "not broken any laws, nor committed any offense worthy of this treatment."

Greitens indicated, though, that the scrutiny he faces had become too intense to continue on as governor.

