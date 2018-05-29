Trump says, without proof, that Mueller team will meddle in midterm elections

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump alleged Tuesday — without providing any evidence — that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation will meddle in the midterm elections to benefit Democrats.

Trump's claim is his latest attack on the credibility of the Russia investigation as being politically motivated, though it's a significant new step in his attacks on what is intended to be an independent probe working to get to the bottom of Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 election.

"The 13 Angry Democrats (plus people who worked 8 years for Obama) working on the rigged Russia Witch Hunt, will be MEDDLING with the mid-term elections, especially now that Republicans (stay tough!) are taking the lead in Polls," Trump tweeted. "There was no Collusion, except by the Democrats!"