Unlike 'Roseanne,' this show exemplified the best of American politics

Julian Zelizer is a history and public affairs professor at Princeton University, editor of "The Presidency of Barack Obama: A First Historical Assessment" and co-host of the "Politics & Polls" podcast. Follow him on Twitter: @julianzelizer. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Roseanne Barr's latest tweet storm, which was filled with racist and conspiratorial diatribes, just killed her hit television show.

Her slew of tweets targeted former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, Chelsea Clinton and George Soros's family, and elicited a strong response from ABC Network. Though Barr apologized for the Valerie Jarrett comment, the network announced that it would be canceling her show.

The entire incident is a fitting story for the Trump era. The star of a television show -- one that has been said to capture the economic anxiety of the President's base -- just let off a tirade that captured the worst kind of social and cultural hatred that has taken root since the 2016 presidential election. If the tweets of the star are combined with the substance of the show, the rebooted "Roseanne" really does capture a troubling part of what President Trump's politics has centered on: Talk of economics with one breath, and then use another to unleash on different social groups.

This on-screen portrayal of today's politics stands in stark contrast to the Gary David Goldberg's hit show "Family Ties," which in the 1980s was the sitcom seen as the best expression of the Reagan Revolution that was transforming American politics. In the show, which debuted in September of 1982, Michael J. Fox played Alex P. Keaton, the son of Baby Boomer liberals whose world view had been shaped by the 1960s.