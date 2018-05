Now Roseanne is free to attend Starbucks anti-bias training

Anushay Hossain is a writer and political commentator based in Washington. For more, visit AnushaysPoint.com. The opinions expressed are her own.

(CNN) Roseanne Barr went too far. And after a ferocious wave of Twitter censure against Barr for a racist tweet -- and writer Wanda Sykes' announcement that she was quitting the show -- ABC finally stepped up to do the obvious right thing: cancel its money-making sitcom.

Anushay Hossain

Perhaps Barr could use the rest of the day to attend Starbucks' racial bias training.

The actress and comedian, who has a Twitter following of 667,000 -- and until today, a highly rated TV program -- appeared to have sensed that this time she went too far when she had tweeted Tuesday morning of Valerie Jarrett: "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj"

The blowback caused her to apologize for the tweet about Jarrett — a businesswoman, civic leader and former senior Obama administration official. She also offered a faux apology to Chelsea Clinton, whom she had also abused in a tweet Tuesday , along with George Soros. (Here is that apology: @ChelseaClinton @OpenSociety Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you!I Please forgive me! By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea?)

Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you!I Please forgive me! By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea? — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

We can't know what to make of this one famous woman: Her vile and racist tweet storm does not tell us anything we didn't already know about her. The best we can do here is address what her tweets, and how we respond to them, tell us about ourselves.

Read More