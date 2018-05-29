French Spider-Man's act of extreme bravery you don't know about

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi, Kenya, and the author of the book "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Mamoudou Gassama is a real-life superhero. The 22-year-old Paris man scaled a four-story building to pluck a child dangling precariously over a sidewalk in the 18th Arrondissement, earning the nickname "Spider-Man of the 18th." For his heroism, he will be rewarded with legal status in France.

That's more than deserved for Gassama, and as anti-immigrant sentiment continues to fester in Europe and the United States, it's certainly gratifying to see an African migrant as the protagonist of an urban superhero story.

Of course, selfless, brave men who put their lives on the line to save a child are exactly who you want in your country. And indeed, as the BBC points out , rewarding heroism like Gassama's is in fact written into France's civil code: "Article 21-19 says that a fast-track naturalization procedure is possible for a foreign national who has 'performed exceptional services for France, or whose naturalization would be of exceptional interest for France'."

This story has revealed one of the oddities of the Western world's relationship to immigrants. Consider that the very act of leaving one's home, crossing borders (often dangerously) and relocating to a place one might not even be able to imagine is itself an act of extreme bravery, undertaken by people who are willing to assume great personal risk in the search for prosperity and the promise of a better future.

Some are fleeing violence and instability, others poverty; either way, it is never only desperation that gets someone across a desert or ocean; it's also great ambition, resourcefulness and determination — desirable traits, to be sure. Yet with a swipe of a bureaucrat's pen, people who go to unimaginable lengths to grasp at a brighter future can see all their dreams crumble -- dreams that were not even so big, usually little else than a wish to have one's family safe and sheltered and fed.

