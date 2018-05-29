Dear ABC: Cancel Roseanne, but not the show

Ernest Owens is the editor of Philadelphia magazine's G Philly and CEO of Ernest Media Empire, LLC. He has written for USA Today, NBC News, BET, HuffPost and several other major publications. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. The views expressed here are solely his.

(CNN) My initial reaction to ABC's decision to cancel "Roseanne": Well, it's about damn time.

The right-wing provocateur's racist tweet comparing former Obama-advisor staffer Valerie Jarrett to an ape is hardly her first offense; she said the same of Susan Rice in 2013 in a since-deleted tweet, according to Salon.

ABC should never have been willing to work with an offensive comedian whose horrific statements were well known. But now I'm conflicted on killing off a show that had a phenomenal cast that was refreshing to watch. Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, John Goodman and a diverse array of new castmates and writers brought something thoughtful to a show that was unfortunately under the shadow of Roseanne Barr.

While Barr's show definitely earned some of the highest primetime ratings in years , terminating her contract proved that the company has put its reputation above the numbers. ABC has a roster that boasts hit shows from diverse writers and talent such as "Blackish," "How To Get Away With Murder" and "Fresh Off The Boat." Having a show with a star as polarizing as Barr clashed with the efforts the network was trying to make to appeal to new audiences.

The network could use this opportunity to revive the show without Barr. Many popular shows have killed off problematic characters without penalizing an all-star cast.