Israel responds to Gaza fire with dozens of airstrikes

Jerusalem (CNN) Israel has carried out dozens of airstrikes on targets in Gaza in response to what it called the biggest barrage of rocket and mortar fire from the strip since the 2014 war there.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said it launched more than 30 airstrikes targeting the militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, after more than 28 rockets and mortars were fired towards Israeli territory Tuesday morning.

The IDF said 25 incoming projectiles were intercepted by its iron dome air defense system.

The Israeli military using its iron defense system, which intercepts short-range fire, on Tuesday.

Israeli media reported that one of the mortars landed in the yard of a kindergarten, which was empty at the time because school had not started.

IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said Israel was retaliating against a "massive" attack by militants in the Gaza Strip.

