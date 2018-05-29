Los Angeles (CNN) Fifty-two former patients of a gynecologist who treated thousands of women at the University of Southern California have reported they may have been victims of inappropriate and possibly criminal behavior, police said Tuesday.

Police estimate Dr. George Tyndall may have seen as many as 10,000 patients and they think there could be more victims among women who were examined by Tyndall.

"We wanted to personally outreach to those who may have been impacted and believe they have been the victim of criminal conduct," Assistant Chief Beatrice Girmala said.

The initial reports span from about 1990 to 2016, roughly the same time Tyndall was at the school in Los Angeles, Deputy Chief Justin Eisenberg said.

Tyndall is being sued by several former patients, who accuse him of sexual misconduct and using racist language.

Read More