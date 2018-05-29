(CNN) A man managed to escape the first eruptive fury of Vesuvius in 79 A.D., only to be crushed beneath a block of stone hurled by an explosive volcanic cloud, new excavations at the site suggest.

Archeologists working at the ancient Roman city of Pompeii , Italy, found the man's remains almost 2,000 years after he died.

Stunning pictures from the scene show a skeleton pinned beneath the stone. The impact crushed the top of the man's body. His head might still be buried beneath the block of stone.

Lesions on the skeleton's tibia are signs of a bone infection that probably hampered the man's escape attempt, archeologists said.

Nonetheless, the man, who was at least 30 years old, survived the first phase of the eruption and fled along an alley, probably limping because of his infection.

