Breaking News

Online dating lowers self-esteem and increases depression, studies say

By Juliet Marateck, CNN

Updated 4:23 AM ET, Tue May 29, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Desktop-based online dating is so 2008. Although sites such as Match.com remain popular with older singles, younger users are flocking to mobile-first dating apps. Here&#39;s a look at some digital tools for today&#39;s lonely hearts.
Photos: Digital dating options
Desktop-based online dating is so 2008. Although sites such as Match.com remain popular with older singles, younger users are flocking to mobile-first dating apps. Here's a look at some digital tools for today's lonely hearts.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
Siren is an app created for women by women that puts the ladies in the driver&#39;s seat. Women control who sees their image, who can communicate with them and what type of date to pursue.
Photos: Digital dating options
SirenSiren is an app created for women by women that puts the ladies in the driver's seat. Women control who sees their image, who can communicate with them and what type of date to pursue.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
Fast-growing app Tinder lets users build profiles by importing photos and interests from their Facebook accounts. The app will then produce nearby matches -- possibly even down your street or across the bar -- fitting your search criteria. Users swipe right if they&#39;re interested and left if they want to reject the match. If both parties swipe right, &quot;it&#39;s a match!&quot; and they can communicate from there.
Photos: Digital dating options
TinderFast-growing app Tinder lets users build profiles by importing photos and interests from their Facebook accounts. The app will then produce nearby matches -- possibly even down your street or across the bar -- fitting your search criteria. Users swipe right if they're interested and left if they want to reject the match. If both parties swipe right, "it's a match!" and they can communicate from there.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
OkCupid is a free dating site and mobile app that crunches users&#39; answers to a series of questions (Are you messy? Have you ever cheated in a relationship?) to create compatibility scores. It claims that its system is accurate at predicting matches -- as long as users are honest.
Photos: Digital dating options
OkCupidOkCupid is a free dating site and mobile app that crunches users' answers to a series of questions (Are you messy? Have you ever cheated in a relationship?) to create compatibility scores. It claims that its system is accurate at predicting matches -- as long as users are honest.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
Hinge is a matchmaking app built on finding love with a little help from friends. Users sign in through Facebook and are sent matches each day from their extended social circles.
Photos: Digital dating options
HingeHinge is a matchmaking app built on finding love with a little help from friends. Users sign in through Facebook and are sent matches each day from their extended social circles.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
Match, one of the first and largest dating sites, also has a mobile app. The formula is pretty standard: Users fill out a profile, and the app will send them daily matches that meet their standards. Users also have the ability to browse profiles outside their daily matches.
Photos: Digital dating options
Match.comMatch, one of the first and largest dating sites, also has a mobile app. The formula is pretty standard: Users fill out a profile, and the app will send them daily matches that meet their standards. Users also have the ability to browse profiles outside their daily matches.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
Zoosk is another app that boasts its own innovative matchmaking technology. As a user clicks on profiles, the technology documents the types he or she is attracted to in order to better match needs and preferences.
Photos: Digital dating options
ZooskZoosk is another app that boasts its own innovative matchmaking technology. As a user clicks on profiles, the technology documents the types he or she is attracted to in order to better match needs and preferences.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
The Wyldfire app allows female users to invite only the men who they would want their friends to date into the dating pool. The matchmaker site likes to take things offline too by offering local meetup events for its users.
Photos: Digital dating options
WyldfireThe Wyldfire app allows female users to invite only the men who they would want their friends to date into the dating pool. The matchmaker site likes to take things offline too by offering local meetup events for its users.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
Online dating illustrationSiren AppTinder AppOKCupid appHinge dating appMatch AppZoosk dating sitewyldfire screen shot

Story highlights

  • Dating apps are growing in popularity, with millions of subscribers
  • People who said they had addictive-style behaviors scored much higher on depression and anxiety scales

(CNN)Before there were smartphones, singles would often go to bars or clubs and try to meet "the One," or at least the one for that night. Alcohol-induced courage and a steep bar tab later, singles were on top of their game or it was "game over" -- until the next weekend.

Technology has saved singles from all that. With smartphones, we can now carry millions of potential love interests in our pockets. The next person is just a few swipes, clicks or texts away.
Dating apps are only growing in popularity, with no sign of slowing. Match.com has more than 7 million paid subscribers, an increase from 3.4 million in 2014. According to Tinder, the app generates 1.6 billion swipes per day, leading to 1.5 million dates (an average of one or two per user) a week.
    Postures can increase your success in online dating, study says
    Postures can increase your success in online dating, study says
    Hook-up culture on Tinder isn't what it used to be, either. Short-term sexual relationships over one-night stands seem to be what users crave, according to a new study published by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology. With more and more users whose desires are shifting, the stigma of finding a mate online is lessening.
    But is all this easy dating making us happier? Probably not.
    Read More

    Rejection is real, even online

    You send a message to a match that goes unanswered. You swipe right and never have it reciprocated. You go on a date, only to be "ghosted" afterward.
    Rejection hurts, and not just metaphorically. Being turned down stimulates the same part of the brain that processes physical pain, according to a 2011 study from the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
    "Social rejection and physical pain are similar not only in that they are both distressing, they share a common representation in somatosensory brain systems as well," the study's authors wrote. Basically, our brains can't tell the difference between a broken heart and a broken bone.
    Instead of one rejection at a bar on a Saturday night, the popularity of online dating gives users many more opportunities to feel rejected faster.

    Swiping and self-esteem

    The popularity of online dating may also affect how we perceive ourselves, according to a 2017 study published in the peer-reviewed journal Body Image.
    Why do people sext?
    Why do people sext?
    About 1,300 (mostly) college-age students were asked about their Tinder use, body image and self-esteem. The study found that men and women who use the app appear to have lower self-esteem than those who don't. In general, Tinder users reported less satisfaction with their bodies and looks than non-users, study author Jessica Strübel wrote.
    "As a result of how the app works and what it requires of its users, people who are on Tinder after a while may begin to feel depersonalized and disposable in their social interactions, develop heightened awareness (and criticism) of their looks and bodies and believe that there is always something better around the corner, or rather with the next swipe of their screen, even while questioning their own worth," Strübel wrote.

    Age of tech addiction

    Five dating apps -- Tinder, Bumble, Match, Plenty Of Fish and Zoosk -- rank in the top 50 highest-grossing social apps in the Apple Store, with Tinder becoming the overall top-grossing app in September thanks to Tinder Gold, a paid "add-on" of premium features.
    But as dating apps gain popularity and profitability, is there a greater cost in convenience over well-being?
    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    Last year, Match.com released a volunteer-based study on recent dating trends. Although the survey wasn't scientific, the results were revealing. Almost one in six singles (15%) reported feeling addicted to the online process of looking for a date. Millennials were 125% more likely to say they feel addicted to dating. Men were 97% more likely to feel addicted to dating than women, but 54% of women felt more burned out by the process.
    "People who self-described as having really addictive-style behaviors toward the internet and cellphones scored much higher on depression and anxiety scales," said University of Illinois psychology professor Alejandro Lleras, who conducted a study in 2016 that linked technology addiction to anxiety and depression. Researchers surveyed 300 university students about their mental health, cell phone and internet use, and motivations for using electronic devices.
    "With growing support for the connection between technology use and mental health, the relationship between motivation for cellphone or internet use and well-being warrants further exploration," he said.