Story highlights Methamphetamines can't actually carry the Zika virus

Police say the post is intended as a platform for help

(CNN) In a recent Facebook post, the Gratis, Ohio, Police Department issues a warning and makes an offer:

"WARNING: If you have recently purchased Meth in Preble, Montgomery, Darke or Butler Counties it may be contaminated with the Zika Virus. Please bring it to the Gratis Police Department and we will test it for free. If you're not comfortable coming into our office, please contact us and we'll test your Meth in the privacy of your home.

Disclaimer: methamphetamine can be a host for the zika virus."

Can meth really be a host for Zika ? No, the virus is primarily transmitted through the bite of an infected female Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Has anyone taken the police up on their offer? No.

