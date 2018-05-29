Story highlights Someone in the US dies every hour from an alcohol-related crash

Tougher state alcohol policies can save 800 lives a year, a study says

(CNN) More than a million people were arrested in 2016 for driving under the influence, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That sounds huge, yet it's only 1% of the more than 110 million people who report that they have driven while intoxicated each year.

By 2004, all 50 states reduced the legal blood alcohol concentration for drivers to 0.08%, and it has reduced fatalities, the CDC says, but accidents involving an intoxicated driver still kill 29 people a day, which the agency says equals "one death every 50 minutes."

"We had made some real progress with age 21 minimum drinking laws and the 0.08% blood-alcohol limit in reducing the total number of alcohol-related crash deaths," said Dr. Timothy Naimi, an alcohol policy expert at Boston Medical Center's Clinical Addiction Research and Education Unit. "But that progress has stalled, and in the last few years, crash deaths related to alcohol are increasing again."

Over the years, states have implemented policies to fight that grim reality. Some of those include strictly enforcing legal drinking age and zero-tolerance policies for minors, using sobriety checkpoints, requiring ignition interlocks for DWI offenders and raising alcohol taxes. But those laws vary widely across the United States, and it has been difficult to know just how well they work.

A new study by Naimi and colleagues, published Tuesday in JAMA, finds that strengthening state alcohol policies by a mere 10% can reduce the odds of an alcohol-impaired crash fatality by the same amount.

Read More