Roman Abramovich granted Israeli citizenship, reports say

(CNN) Chelsea Football Club owner and high-profile Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has been granted Israeli citizenship, according to Israeli media.

Israel's Interior ministry told CNN that Abramovich had arrived in Tel Aviv on Monday, but wouldn't confirm his citizenship status.

Israel's Absorption Ministry, which is responsible for immigrants during their first three years in the country, also declined to comment on the case as it's a private matter.

The Russian-Jewish billionaire would have been granted citizenship under the Law of Return which allows Jews to become citizens of Israel.

Abramovich had faced delays renewing his UK visa earlier this month and missed seeing Chelsea win the FA Cup at London's Wembley Stadium. An Israeli citizen with a full passport can visit the UK for up to six months without a visa, according to the UK government's web portal

