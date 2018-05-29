(CNN) Prominent Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, a critic of Russian actions in Ukraine and Syria, has been shot and killed in Kiev, Ukraine officials said late Tuesday.

Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform said Babchenko was shot in the back, at his home, and died in an ambulance. It cited his friend and supervisor, Ayder Muzhdabaev, deputy general manager of Ukrainian TV channel ATR.

Arkady Babchenko was critical of Russian policies.

Babchenko left Russia in 2017, saying he no longer felt safe there.

He wrote about his experience suffering "political harassment in Putin's Russia," in an essay published by the Guardian in 2017. He recounted writing about the Russian bombing of Aleppo, Syria, killing civilians.

Police in Kiev, Ukraine's capital, said Babchenko's wife found him outside their apartment.

